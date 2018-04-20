An Explosive Biography Has Delved Into The Royals – And The Book Paints The Queen In A Harsh Light

ADVERTISEMENT

The British Royal Family have been at the center of speculation since the dawn of the tabloids. But whereas it’s usually the Queen’s children and grandchildren creating the headlines, this time round it’s Her Majesty Elizabeth II herself. Here’s how a new book suggests that the longest reigning of today’s monarchs can throw shade with the best of them.

The Queen was born in London in 1926 to the future King George VI and Queen Elizabeth. After marrying the Duke of Edinburgh, Prince Philip, in 1947, she gave birth to Charles, the Prince of Wales and Anne, Princess Royal. She ascended to the throne after her father’s death in 1952 and was officially crowned a year later.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Queen gave birth to two more children in the 1960s, Andrew, Duke of York and Edward, Earl of Wessex. She’s since celebrated her Silver, Golden and Diamond jubilees in what has been Britain’s longest reign. The U.K.’s devolution, Africa’s decolonization and Canadian patriation are just some of the significant constitutional changes she’s witnessed during her reign.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT