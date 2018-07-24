An Explosive Biography Has Revealed How Prince Charles Really Felt About His Wedding To Diana

ADVERTISEMENT

An estimated 750 million people around the globe watched their wedding. But the night before his big day, Prince Charles apparently did something that showed how he truly felt about marrying Princess Diana. And now royal biographer Penny Junor has revealed exactly what happened.

Prince Charles was born on November 14, 1948, at Buckingham Palace. He is the eldest son of Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip and was four years old when his mother’s reign began. Charles now stands first in the order of succession to the throne.

As a young royal, Charles had several girlfriends. These included the eighth Duke of Wellington’s daughter, Lady Jane Wellesley, and the British Ambassador to Spain’s daughter, Georgiana Russell. He also dated Princess Diana’s elder sister, Lady Sarah Spencer.

