40 Rockin’ Facts About Elvis Presley That Even The King’s Biggest Fans May Not Know

ADVERTISEMENT

Elvis Presley was the King of Rock ’n’ Roll and is still beloved over 40 years after his death. And while he was best-known for his catchy music and dashing good looks, the star lived a fascinating life behind the scenes, too. Here, we can reveal some interesting facts about the musical icon that even his biggest fans may have never heard before.

40. He had a twin

It’s often said that there will never be another like Presley. But, in fact, there was. When the singer was born in January 1935, he actually had an identical twin brother. The little boy, who would have been named Jesse, was stillborn and buried in an unmarked grave in Presley’s hometown of Tupelo in Mississippi. Apparently, the star was always troubled by the death of his brother.

ADVERTISEMENT

39. He joined the Army when he was a huge star

Once Presley hit the big time, he did something most other celebrities wouldn’t dream of: joining the Army. The King was drafted during the Cold War and he took his duty seriously. From 1958 to 1960, he left behind his fame and $400,000 fortune to serve in Germany, earning just $78 every month.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT