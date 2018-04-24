16 Facts About Laura Ingraham That You Won’t Hear Her Mention On Air

ADVERTISEMENT

Many people know Laura Ingraham because of something she did in March 2018. In the aftermath of the Stoneman Douglas High School mass shooting, the Fox News host mocked one of the young survivors calling for gun reform. As a result, several advertisers dropped her show and Fox was plunged into a panic. But there’s definitely more to Ingraham than controversial tweet storms…

16. A Dartmouth music professor sued her

While still at college, Ingraham wrote for The Dartmouth Review; she was also eventually the newspaper’s editor-in-chief. And even then she courted controversy, as in one of her pieces for the publication she accused Dartmouth music professor Bill Cole of being a bad teacher. The article, which was published in 1983, also quoted a student as describing Cole as “looking like a used Brillo pad.”

Cole then chose to sue The Dartmouth Review for $2.4 million, claiming that the article caused him “mental, emotional, physical and financial distress.” However, the professor withdrew his case in 1985; according to the newspaper, that move was made because Cole’s lawyer “was unable to substantively dispute any of the details in Ingraham’s article.”

