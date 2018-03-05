19 Facts About Megyn Kelly That She’d Rather Keep Out Of The Headlines

ADVERTISEMENT

Megyn Kelly is having her moment. Or trying to, at least. Her infamous spat with Donald Trump thrust her center stage during the 2016 presidential election campaign, and NBC decided to seize upon the moment. The network lured her away from her long-held position as a Fox talking head and gave her a prime spot on morning TV. Megyn Kelly Today is a complete 180 from the brusque and brash conservative persona that Kelly put forward on Fox, and so far it seems that America isn’t quite sure what to make of her transformation. Indeed, she now appears to be fighting tooth and nail to hold on to her time in the limelight. Given all this, she would no doubt prefer that certain aspects of her past were simply forgotten. We catalog 19 such moments – little tidbits that we’re sure that Megyn Kelly wishes she could simply erase from the nation’s collective memory.

19. She wanted to be the new Lauer

Megyn Kelly is nothing if not ambitious. After climbing the ladder at Fox and then making the leap to mega-stardom at NBC, she apparently had her sights set on another prize: The Today Show. When Matt Lauer was ousted, rumors swirled that Kelly wanted to take his place. The coveted chair, however, instead went to Hoda Kotb.

ADVERTISEMENT

18. She used to have abs of steel

Kelly hasn’t always worked as a journalist. In fact, back in the early 1990s, Kelly once flirted with a career in workout videos and appeared in Kathy Caiello’s Absolutely Abs. She can be spotted in the background in her lime green leotard, crunching away.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT