Tom Cruise, the star of Mission Impossible, Top Gun and Risky Business is known for being a daredevil on the screen. But his off screen life has actually been just as action-packed too. From saving a woman’s life to being able to hold his breath for six and a half minutes, Cruise could be classed as a real life action hero…

20. Japan has given him a very special honor

Arguably, there’s no actor in the whole of Hollywood as famous in Japan as Tom Cruise is. But why is he so popular? Well, it could be down to the fact that Cruise has traveled to Japan more than any other actor in tinsel town. Indeed, he is so popular there that the nation has now declared October 10 “Tom Cruise Day.”

19. He was once on his way to priesthood

A world where Cruise isn’t hanging off the side of buildings or dangling from planes? It sounds impossible, but it could have been a reality. A young Cruise was raised in a strict Catholic household and before he turned to acting, he wanted to become a priest. He even studied at a seminary on a scholarship, but he was apparently expelled for thieving alcohol.

