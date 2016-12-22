Tom Cruise, the star of Mission Impossible, Top Gun and Risky Business is known for being a daredevil on the screen. But his off screen life has actually been just as action-packed too. From saving a woman’s life to being able to hold his breath for six and a half minutes, Cruise could be classed as a real life action hero…
20. Japan has given him a very special honor
Arguably, there’s no actor in the whole of Hollywood as famous in Japan as Tom Cruise is. But why is he so popular? Well, it could be down to the fact that Cruise has traveled to Japan more than any other actor in tinsel town. Indeed, he is so popular there that the nation has now declared October 10 “Tom Cruise Day.”
19. He was once on his way to priesthood
A world where Cruise isn’t hanging off the side of buildings or dangling from planes? It sounds impossible, but it could have been a reality. A young Cruise was raised in a strict Catholic household and before he turned to acting, he wanted to become a priest. He even studied at a seminary on a scholarship, but he was apparently expelled for thieving alcohol.
20 Awesome Gifts That Grammar Geeks Will Love
Police In Laos Stopped Two Suspicious Vehicles And Found The Most Heartbreaking Cargo Inside
A Burmese Miner Just Found A Prehistoric Relic So Unique And Beautiful That Scientists Are Stunned…
Meet Sekindo: A Digital Platform That’s Going From Strength To Strength
20 Times High School Seniors Transformed Their Parking Spots Into Awesome Works Of Art
This Rhino’s Mom Was Tragically Killed By Poachers, But Now She’s Found Love In A Two-Legged Form
When A Man Tried To Rescue This Feral Dog From LA’s Concrete River, Its Response Was Startling
These 20 Rarely Seen Photos Reveal How Wild The West Truly Was
Europe Had Another “Hitler,” But How The West Responded To His Actions Was Deplorable
After This Orangutan Was Stolen From The Forest As A Baby, No One Knew If She’d Ever Taste Freedom
When A Fake Doctor Injected Her Face With Cement, This Woman Was Left Disfigured For 11 Years
When A NYC Cop Found This Starving Pit Bull Chained In An Abandoned Home, He Knew What He Had To Do