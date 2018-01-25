Family Affair’s Kathy Garver Has Opened Up About The Tragedies That Have Plagued The Sitcom’s Cast

ADVERTISEMENT

Family Affair was a much-loved ’60s sitcom, one of the first to use the “non-nuclear family” setup that would become so popular. But over the years, many of the show’s cast have met tragic ends. In fact, only two of its main actors are still alive. Now one of them, Kathy Garver, has opened up about this supposed “curse.”

Family Affair wasn’t Garver’s first big role, though. In fact, as a child she had appeared in the epic The Ten Commandments alongside Charlton Heston, one of the most legendary actors of all time. And that experience helped lead her further into the world of show business.

Garver was actually 20 when she was cast as the 15-year-old Cissy in Family Affair. But despite the prospect of having to play a younger character, she still keen to do the show. Garver had admired the work of Brian Keith, who would play her onscreen uncle Bill Davis, since early childhood.

