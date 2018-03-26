This Famous Comedian Died Just Two Days After His Wedding. Now His Wife Has Opened Up About Her Loss

ADVERTISEMENT

It’s always sad when a beloved celebrity dies. But knowing that they passed away just days after getting married to their long-term partner is even worse. That’s the story of Anne Jones and her husband Sir Ken Dodd, a famous British comedian who died on March 11, 2018, at the age of 90. Now, Jones has opened up about her sadness at having lost the person she loved.

Ken Dodd was a great all-round entertainer, accomplished at music, comedy and acting in equal measure. At the height of his fame in the 1960s, Dodd was as famous in Britain as The Beatles were, and like them he sold millions of records. In fact, he even managed to knock them off the number one spot of the British charts with his song “Tears.”

At that point he was in a relationship with Anita Boutin, a nurse, and they stayed together for 22 years. By the time Boutin tragically died of a brain tumor in 1977, the couple were engaged but not married. A few years later Dodd began dating Anne Jones, a dancer who appeared in his comedy shows. And although he wasn’t actually married to her, he nonetheless always wore a wedding ring.

