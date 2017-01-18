ADVERTISEMENT

There comes a time when everyone has to meet the Grim Reaper. And while diet, exercise and healthy living can prolong the inevitable, death can still strike at the most unexpected moment.

Nevertheless, there remain individuals throughout history who seemed creepily aware of when their own ends were coming. Indeed, whether they meant it or not, these famous figures predicted their own passings with startlingly spooky accuracy. So, if you didn’t believe in clairvoyance before, then these strange tales may just make you change your mind…

10. Mark Twain

Mark Twain wrote himself into the history books and became one of American literature’s most revered and influential figures in the process. Through characters like Tom Sawyer and Huckleberry Finn, the author created vivid and warm pictures of the American South, which still capture the imaginations of readers to this day.

Throughout his life, though, Twain was obsessed with Halley’s Comet – a sighting of which coincided with his birth. According to biographer Albert Bigelow Paine Twain said in 1909, “[Halley’s Comet] is coming again next year, and I expect to go out with it.” A year later, the novelist’s life was claimed following a heart attack; one day after that, moreover, the comet would reappear in the skies.

