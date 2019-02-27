When This Fan Sat Next To Timothée Chalamet On A Flight, She Was So Excited She Just Had To Share

ADVERTISEMENT

For some people, there are few things better than interacting with their heroes. Alankrutha can certainly attest to that, as the Twitter user sat next to actor Timothée Chalamet on a flight in February 2019. However, following their three hours together on the plane, she struggled to contain her excitement.

Born in December 1995, Chalamet’s childhood was spent in New York, growing up alongside his parents and big sister. While the future star’s mom, Nicole Flender, was an American, his father hailed from France, with Marc Chalamet plying his trade as an editor. As a youngster, their son showed an interest in a number of different areas.

Indeed, Chalamet’s interests ranged from sports to theater, with the latter in particular hitting very close to home. The New Yorker’s mother was a stage performer, while his sister, Pauline Chalamet, was an aspiring child actress. That wasn’t all, though, as the family also shared some other connections in the entertainment industry.

