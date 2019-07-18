Fans Expressed Fears Over Céline Dion’s Unhealthy Appearance – But The Star Savagely Responded

ADVERTISEMENT

Céline Dion is a famous, award-winning singer. But sometimes people are more focused on her body than her music. Recently, fans of the “My Heart Will Go On” songstress went to her Instagram to comment on pictures of her where she looked quite thin. Some of these critics were well intentioned, but Dion wasn’t up for having her appearance reviewed.

The word “body-shaming” has entered the collective lexicon in recent years. This is the word applied to situations where a person is criticized for their body – they might be called “too fat,” “too thin” or similar. Sometimes, these comments are made out of concern, but often body-shaming turns into outright bullying.

The 51-year-old Dion has been through a lot in her life, including medical problems that required surgery. Unsurprisingly, she wasn’t happy to see people inappropriately talking about her weight and the perceived state of her health. Before too long, though, the star had delivered an epic clapback to the critics.

