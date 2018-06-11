Fans Of Kate Middleton Spotted Something Unusual About Her Appearance At Harry And Meghan’s Wedding

ADVERTISEMENT

Kate Middleton is noted for her impeccable fashion sense. In fact, the Duchess has had such an impact on the fashion world that any clothes worn by her tend to sell out incredibly fast, leading to what’s been dubbed “the Kate effect”. Yet she’s also prone to sensibly recycling outfits when the need arises. Those two things led people to watch her very closely at the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

The royal wedding was a dream for fashion fans. Rich and famous people from all over the world attended, including TV star Oprah Winfrey, David and Victoria Beckham, George and Amal Clooney, tennis champion Serena Williams and actress Priyanka Chopra. All of them brought their A-game when it came to their wedding outfits.

Oprah wore a pink Stella McCartney dress with matching hat and shoes. It wasn’t her first choice – initially she wore a beige dress but realized at the last minute that it would look white in photographs and only the bride at a wedding ought to wear white. The Stella McCartney fashion house quickly whipped her up a new one.

