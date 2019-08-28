After Fans Questioned Missy Elliott’s Weight Loss, She Revealed The Secret To Her Transformation

ADVERTISEMENT

Missy Elliott may be fast approaching her 50th birthday. But the innovative R&B singer, rapper and producer looks healthier, slimmer and happier than she ever has done. In fact, the artist nicknamed Misdemeanor is reportedly 70 pounds lighter than she was when she debuted in the late 1990s.

And the multiple Grammy Award winner certainly has no qualms about revealing her body and mind secrets. Actually, she’s more than happy to discuss her healthy new routines and lifestyle with her army of fans on social media. But it didn’t always used to be like this for the trailblazing artist. In fact, she’s suffered a lot in recent years.

Yes, unfortunately Missy Elliott received a major blow in 2008 when she learned that she had a problematic medical condition. And the consequences resulted in her taking a break from performing for a number of years afterwards. Now this was a great shame for her fans, as she had been somewhat at the peak of her powers.

