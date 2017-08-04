20 Fascinating Gene Wilder Facts That’ll Make You Wish The Willy Wonka Star Was Still With Us Today

ADVERTISEMENT

Leo Bloom, Willy Wonka, Dr. Frederick Frankenstein, The Waco Kid. Gene Wilder assumed many iconic roles over the course of his enduring Hollywood career. And 12 months on from his death, here are 20 facts that prove he was just as magnificent behind the camera.

20. He was a champion fencer

Wilder never really got the chance to play the action hero on screen, but his early exploits suggest he was more than up to the challenge. Not only did the star train as a fencer for six months while studying at theater school, he was also once crowned the victor of the All-School Fencing Championship.

19. His stage name was inspired by a war hero relative

Concerned that someone born Jerry Silberman would never get to play Macbeth, the star decided to give himself a new name. He took the surname Wilder from author Thornton Wilder. The name Gene, meanwhile, was inspired by both a character from Thomas Wolfe’s debut novel, Look Homeward, Angel, and a distant relative who had served in WWII.

