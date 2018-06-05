This Hollywood Star Had An Affair With Her Teenage Stepson, And The Scandal Left Her Career In Ruins

ADVERTISEMENT

When it comes to the showbiz world, we tend to see celebrity scandals as a recent phenomenon. But public outrage and publicized misconduct have existed for as long as Hollywood has been cranking out stars. And in the case of 1950s femme fatale Gloria Grahame, the backlash was enough to sink her career for good.

Born in Los Angeles in 1923, Gloria Grahame Hallward seemed destined for a career in front of the cameras. Taught acting by her mother Jeanne McDougall, the ingénue initially left home to begin a theater career in New York City. But it would be back on the West Coast where the star would really make her name.

After grabbing the attention of studio mogul Louis B. Mayer, Hallward agreed a seven-year deal with MGM in 1944. Under her mother’s maiden name Grahame, the actress made her film debut in the comedy Blonde Fever. Later, she would take a role in the 1946 Christmas classic It’s a Wonderful Life.

