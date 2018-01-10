5 Years After She Suffered A Heartbreaking Tragedy, Selena Gomez’s Mom Shared A Touching Post

ADVERTISEMENT

For many of us, Christmastime is a period of joy and celebration. But for Selena Gomez’s mother Mandy, it was one filled with sadness and contemplation. Haunted by an unspeakable misfortune suffered a half-decade earlier, the TV producer took to Instagram to share her grief.

Like her daughter after her, Mandy Teefey had her eye on Hollywood. Born Amanda Cornett, the showbiz-mother-to-be had a long and varied career in the entertainment world. Besides finding work as a stage actress, Mandy was also employed in film and TV in makeup and as a production manager.

While working in the entertainment industry, Mandy was also balancing her responsibilities as a mother. At the age of 16, she gave birth to her first child, Selena, whose father was Mandy’s then-husband Ricardo Joel Gomez. Named for the singer Selena Quintanilla-Pérez, little Selena was all but destined for fame.

