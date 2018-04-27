Fixer Upper Star Joanna Gaines Just Turned 40 – And She Celebrated In An Unforgettable Way

ADVERTISEMENT

Married couple Joanna and Chip Gaines won the hearts of viewers across America with their amusing banter on the HGTV home improvement reality show Fixer Upper. The parent show is over now, but spinoff Fixer Upper: Behind the Design, focusing on Joanna’s interiors work, first aired in April 2018. It’s been a good year for the designer, who celebrated her milestone 40th birthday in a fabulous way.

Chip and Joanna first met in 2001. Their romance was a slightly unusual one. Chip fell in love with Joanna’s photo on the wall of her father’s auto shop. He began frequenting the place in the hope of running into her, and eventually his rom-com-style plan worked out. They started dating.

“At first, I couldn’t believe how kind Chip was. He had kind eyes and made me laugh a lot,” Joanna told the website Popsugar in 2018. “I knew he was the one because I knew I could trust him.” Appropriately, considering the focus of their later reality show, they spent their first date at a former mansion converted into a restaurant.

