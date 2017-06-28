Amid A Wave Of Controversy, Fixer Upper’s Chip and Joanna Have Made A Big Decision About Their Kids

ADVERTISEMENT

Since launching reality TV program Fixer Upper in 2013, Chip and Joanna Gaines have been no strangers to controversy. With lawsuits and apparent alienation of some LGBTQ viewers, this couple has seemingly made as many enemies as friends. And after talking about some details of their home life, they may now have earned the ire of some disapproving parents as well.

Married since 2003, Chip and Joanna Gaines are partners in both business and life. With Chip’s experience as a contractor and Joanna’s knowledge of interior design, the couple began flipping houses in their home town of Waco, Texas. And the pair were good at it, too. Indeed, by 2013, they had remodeled more than 100 homes.

It wasn’t long before people outside of Texas began to take notice. After finding the Gaineses via a 2011 blog post, TV producer Katie Neff got in touch with them to talk about an idea for a show. The couple jumped at the offer and a pilot episode of Fixer Upper was made two years later.

