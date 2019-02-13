40 Sizzling Secrets About Sophia Loren That May Shed New Light On The Screen Legend

By Jon O'Brien
February 13, 2019
With a career spanning more than seven decades, Sophia Loren is one of the most enduring silver-screen actresses still working today. But how much do you really know about the Oscar-winning film legend? Here’s a look at 40 things that might surprise you about the lady dubbed the “Italian Marilyn Monroe.”

40. She’s great at Scrabble

Yes, one of the world’s all-time most glamorous actresses sometimes likes nothing more than getting out a word-based board game. Loren is actually something of a master when it comes to Scrabble. In fact, while filming The Voyage the star won a game against co-star Richard Burton. In her memoir, she wrote wryly, “Despite his immense knowledge and huge vocabulary, he succumbed to my supremacy.”

39. She had an unflattering childhood nickname

Loren may have been nicknamed the Italian Marilyn Monroe during her rise to fame in the 1960s. But the silver-screen icon was given a much less flattering moniker in her childhood. Indeed, “Toothpick” was the title given to the inherently shy star as a youngster due to her naturally skinny frame.

