40 Stars Who Totally Look Like Younger Versions Of Other Celebs

When young stars start out on their career paths, they probably hope to become recognizable celebrities in their own rights. However, as these 40 familiar faces have found, they often wind up being compared to other stars who have come before them. And judging by the following examples, it’s not hard to see why that would happen.

40. Justin Bieber and Paul Wesley

The resemblance between former teen idol Justin Bieber and The Vampire Diaries star Paul Wesley is uncanny. Though separated by 12 years, the pair share sculpted jawlines and shapely eyebrows, as well as a brooding glare. Wesley even appeared to acknowledge his likeness to the star by reportedly dressing up like a young Bieber one time.

39. Sebastian Stan and Mark Hamill

Sebastian Stan entered the world of sci-fi with his 2011 appearance in Captain America: The First Avenger. However, it just so happens that his celebrity doppelgänger had already been a star of the genre for over three decades. That’s because, with his wide blue eyes and slightly downturned mouth, Stan is a dead-ringer for a young Mark Hamill, who’s more than 30 years his senior.

