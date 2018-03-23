After Frances McDormand’s Oscars Speech, People Started Googling This Two-Word Phrase

ADVERTISEMENT

Award ceremonies in recent years have become events where political and social agendas are commonly promoted. The media attention around these entertainment industry celebrations have made them ideal platforms to highlight worthy issues. The 90th Annual Academy Awards in March 2018 certainly proved no different. One actress who chose to speak out in a very candid manner was Frances McDormand. After picking up the Best Actress Award for her performance in Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, the Fargo star launched into an eye-opening acceptance speech. And she concluded her address with a two-word phrase that practically broke the internet…

Born in Gibson City, Illinois, the word “prolific” comes to mind when discussing actress Frances McDormand. The 60-year-old has appeared in many critically and commercially successful films since her initial acting start in 1982. The following decades have seen her deliver distinctive dramatic performances in some classic motion pictures.

ADVERTISEMENT

Among these are the likes of 1988’s Mississippi Burning, 1996’s Fargo and 2000’s Almost Famous. In fact, the actress was feted by the film industry for Fargo in 1997, winning an Oscar for Best Actress. But not only has McDormand showcased her acting chops on the big screen, but television and on the boards too. Acclaimed roles in TV shows, such as the acclaimed mini-series Olive Kitteridge, and stage plays, including The Sisters Rosensweig, have underlined her versatility.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT