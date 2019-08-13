Freddie Mercury Had A Secret Childhood Obsession – And It Offers An Intriguing Insight Into The Star

ADVERTISEMENT

It’s fair to say that the late great Freddie Mercury lived life to the fullest. Yes, the theatrical frontman of chart-topping rock legends Queen cemented himself as a music icon the world over. However, the mustachioed singer’s humble beginnings certainly weren’t so wild. In fact, the nature of one particular hobby may even surprise you.

Now Mercury wasn’t a natural born showman. For you see, those who knew him while growing up claim that the star was relatively shy. Worse still, fellow students branded him “Bucky” in the playground due to his striking front teeth. And this made him further self conscious. Not only that, he also developed a passion as a youngster that could never be considered particularly rock and roll.

ADVERTISEMENT

Yes, if you thought you knew everything about Freddie Mercury after watching big screen biopic Bohemian Rhapsody then think again. Here’s a look at the surprising, and not exactly cool, childhood obsession which didn’t feature in the box office phenomenon. And it’s one which puts the star in a whole new light.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT