Gabrielle Union Has Revealed Her True Feelings About Jada Pinkett Smith And Their 17-Year Feud

Unbeknownst to the world, Jada Pinkett Smith and Gabrielle Union didn’t get along for almost two decades. They barely even talked to each other during that period. But eventually they decided to come together on Smith’s show Red Table Talk to hash out their differences. And Union is now airing her feelings on the matter.
Smith and Union kept their feud out of the media for many years, however. And it was Smith herself who eventually brought it into the spotlight. In April 2018 she went on the promotional rounds for Red Table Talk and told Extra that she and Union “haven’t been on the best of terms for 17 years.” There would be an episode with her, Smith promised.