This Game Of Thrones Star Shared A Photo Of His New Girflfriend – And It Sent People Into A Frenzy

They say that opposites attract. And Game of Thrones star Hafþór Júlíus Björnsson appeared to prove that when photos emerged of his recent romantic getaway. Here’s a look at the man known as The Mountain’s career to date – and how he went viral simply by posing with his other half.

Born in Reykjavik, Iceland, in 1988, 6’ 9 Björnsson first used his height advantage to pursue a career in basketball. He enjoyed two separate stints at FSu Selfoss and also played for one of his homeland’s most dominant teams, KR. In 2004 Björnsson made the first of 32 appearances for Iceland’s junior team.

After an ankle injury cut short his basketball career, Björnsson began competing in strongman contests. In 2010 he was crowned the Strongest Man in Iceland and came out on top in five out of six disciplines at the OK Badur Strongman Championships. Five years later he hauled a log weighing 1,430 pounds for five steps to shatter a 1,000-year-old record at the World’s Strongest Viking competition in Norway.

