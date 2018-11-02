Gary Barlow Has Finally Opened Up About The Impact The Death Of His Daughter Had On Him

ADVERTISEMENT

Take That frontman, solo artist and former The X Factor U.K. judge Gary Barlow has spent decades on stage sharing his talents with fans the world over. However, for years, he kept the painful story of his daughter Poppy’s death close to his heart. Then, when it came to penning his 2018 autobiography, A Better Me, the star was finally ready to write about the impact of that loss.

Even as a child, Barlow knew that he wanted to be a performer. In his memoir, he even revealed that he had been “one of those kids [who’s] forever dancing in front of the TV looking at their reflection.” And when the future musician received a keyboard for Christmas, he began to dedicate himself to learning how to play.

All this practice made him a good choice of frontman for the British boy band Take That, which also included members Robbie Williams, Mark Owen, Jason Orange and Howard Donald. And Barlow would pen several of the group’s songs himself – including Take That’s first U.K. number one hit, “Pray,” which topped the charts in 1993.

