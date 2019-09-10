Best-known for his performances in Apollo 13, and Forrest Gump, Gary Sinise has been on our screens for around four decades. And his wife, actress Moira Harris, has been by his side for the same period of time, too. So what exactly is the secret to their long-lasting marriage?
Gary Sinise Revealed An Unexpected Truth About His 40-Year Marriage To Moira Harris
Best-known for his performances in Apollo 13, and Forrest Gump, Gary Sinise has been on our screens for around four decades. And his wife, actress Moira Harris, has been by his side for the same period of time, too. So what exactly is the secret to their long-lasting marriage?
Now Sinise and Harris first met during college when they were both budding actors. After walking down the aisle together in 1981, the pair went on to have three children. And in 1986 they made their relationship a professional one when Harris briefly appeared alongside Sinise in NBC series Crime Story. Funnily enough, she starred as the wife of Sinise’s one-off character, Howie Dressler.