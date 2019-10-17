George Clooney Gave Mysterious Suitcases To 14 Friends, And What Lay Inside Left Them Speechless

“The Boys” are all at George Clooney’s place. They’re a group of his closest friends – the guys who once upon a time he would call upon in an emergency. And now he’s called them, and they’ve come for what he promised would be a special dinner. As they nibble on some appetizers, they can’t help noticing that there are 14 suitcases, one for each of them, sitting enigmatically in a corner of the room.