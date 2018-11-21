George Foreman Used To Be A Familiar Face, But This Is The Reason He’s Vanished In Recent Years

ADVERTISEMENT

Boxing superstar George Foreman was once a staple on television, regularly popping up on our screens. But the 69-year-old has taken a bit of a step back from the small screen in recent years. And you’ll never guess the reason why.

The lovable sports star’s road to fame began when he was born in 1949 in Marshall, Texas. Growing up in poverty, Foreman wasn’t on the best track, getting into trouble and struggling to wake up in time for school. All that was to change when he discovered sports, however, although it was football that captured his interest at first.

ADVERTISEMENT

While he loved the sport, when an opportunity to start boxing training arose, he took it. The teen showed talent in the ring and soon became known for his formidable punches. But while his early amateur record was impressive, the best was still to come.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT