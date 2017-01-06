ADVERTISEMENT

When George Michael passed away on Christmas Day 2016, the news provoked an outpouring of sadness and tributes online. But among the waves of eulogies were also revelations about things that the famously honest pop icon kept secret until his death. And exactly what came to light will make you miss him even more.

Along with those revelations, however, came many people honoring Michael’s singing and songwriting talents. They were things that led the man born Georgios Kyriacos Panayiotou to the musical career he had dreamed of as a young boy. And it’s fair to say that Michael had paid his dues along the way. As a teenager, in fact, the future star would often stretch his singing muscles by performing to the public on the London Underground.

However, it wasn’t until he met Andrew Ridgeley in high school that his fantasy started to become a reality. Outwardly, the two had little in common. Nevertheless, Michael and Ridgeley both shared a love of music and a thirst for success that saw them start to chase their pop star dreams together. After a brief stint in a band called The Executive, then, the pair eventually hit out on their own in 1981 with Wham!.

