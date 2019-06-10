George Of The Jungle Stars Brendan Fraser And Leslie Mann Admitted Their Feelings For Each Other

ADVERTISEMENT

Truly great actors can make a role their own and convince you that they might be almost anyone you could imagine. Sometimes, though, fact and fiction become blurred – and relationships between characters can slip over into reality. Indeed, when Brendan Fraser and Leslie Mann recently reunited, it emerged that their on-screen romance in George of the Jungle threw up some very real emotions for them.

Fraser, famous for The Mummy series, and comedic actress Mann were perhaps not the most unlikely pairing. In fact, they were both still in their twenties when they starred in George of the Jungle when it was released in 1997. A muscular Fraser played the eponymous protagonist, George, while Mann was Ursula, playing a “Jane” character opposite his Tarzan.

By the end of its theater run, George of the Jungle had proved to be a box-office hit, grossing almost $175 million worldwide. Fast forward a little over 20 years later, and the film was brought up in a TV interview with Mann. But few people could’ve predicted what was to happen next, however.

