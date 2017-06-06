Glen Campbell’s Wife Has Explained Why He’s Faded From The Spotlight, And It’s Heartbreaking

ADVERTISEMENT

For many years, Glen Campbell delighted millions of country music fans with cherished hits like “Rhinestone Cowboy.” However, a recent health crisis has meant the singer has had to step away from the stage. Now, Campbell’s wife Kim has spoken out about her husband’s plight. The shocking details will leave you in tears.

Like many country musicians, Glen Campbell walked a long and difficult road to make it to the top. Born in Arkansas during the Dust Bowl, the singer escaped his poverty-stricken roots by becoming a session musician with Capitol Records. But the star’s boundless charisma couldn’t be kept in the sidelines and he soon made his way to the stage.

ADVERTISEMENT

In 1967 Campbell gained immense success with his single “Gentle on My Mind.” A huge hit on the commercial charts, the song’s popularity certified Campbell as both a star of country and pop. In a sign of the star’s wide appeal, his follow-up “By the Time I Get to Phoenix” bagged him the Best Pop Vocal Performance award at the 1968 Grammys.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT