These Photos Capture The Changing Face Of Goldie Hawn And Kurt Russell’s Romance Over The Decades

Has there ever been a Hollywood romance more enduring than that of Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell? After overcoming several hurdles at the beginning, they went on to be a devoted and absolutely adorable couple. They never want to get married, and have often given their reasoning in interviews, but they’ve lasted longer at this point than many wedded couples. Their relationship has now pushed beyond the 30-year mark, and cameras have chronicled every step.

Hawn and Russell actually met for the very first time in 1968. They were on the set of a Disney musical named The One and Only, Genuine, Original Family Band. Both played only very small roles, but they ran into each other during filming. Hawn was 21 at the time, while Russell was only 16.

In 2012, Hawn spoke on BBC Radio 4’s Desert Island Discs about her and Russell’s first meeting. “I was 21 and he was 16 and I thought he was adorable but he was much too young,” she said. “And then years later we met up again and I liked him and I remembered that I liked him very much when I first met him.”

