Duff Goldman Has Spoken Up About How A Gay Couple Were Treated At A Bakery – And He Didn’t Hold Back

ADVERTISEMENT

Everyone deserves to celebrate their wedding day with the person they love. Sadly, homophobia still exists, and when it rears its head it can be very distressing. Such was the case in 2012, when a gay couple were turned away from a bakery by a man who refused to make them a wedding cake. The incident snowballed into a huge discrimination case, and many big names in the culinary world stepped in to share their thoughts. One of those was celebrity chef Duff Goldman.

Goldman knows a lot about discrimination. He is in fact the grandchild of Holocaust survivors, and he credits his Jewish family with helping him to become the star baker he is today. “I was taught growing up that they can take everything away from you, but they can never take away your heart and your education,” he told the Jerusalem Post in 2012. He began baking aged 4 years old, and pursued it further as he got older.

ADVERTISEMENT

Duff Goldman studied art at the art at Corcoran College of Art and Design, and began using his artistic abilities to create spectacular cakes. When he opened a bakery called Charm City Cakes in 2000, people were instantly drawn to his incredible creations. Before long, there was even media attention. And in 2006, a Food Network reality show called Ace of Cakes began filming at Charm City Cakes.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT