After Granger Smith’s Three-Year-Old Son Died, His Wife Made An Emotional Confession

In June 2019 country music artist Granger Smith and his wife Amber experienced the worst thing that can ever happen to a parent. Their youngest son, River, was pulled unconscious from the family pool. As he lay in the hospital, multiple doctors told the parents that their son had no chance of ever recovering. And sadly, the parents had some terrible decisions to make.

That month, a grieving Granger posted on Instagram about what had happened. He wrote to his fans and followers, “I have to deliver unthinkable news. We’ve lost our youngest son, River Kelly Smith. Following a tragic accident, and despite doctor’s best efforts, he was unable to be revived.”

There was naturally a vast outpouring of sympathy for Granger and Amber, who were devastated. But the parents did their utmost to ensure their son’s legacy would live on. Then, the month after River’s death, Amber spoke out on social media about something special that had taken place after the little boy’s passing.

