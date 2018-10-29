Gretchen Carlson Has Revealed Her Greatest Fear About How The Modern World Is Changing Her Kids

ADVERTISEMENT

Gretchen Carlson is a proud mother of two children. But she admits that not every aspect of parenting is easy. And now, the star has revealed her biggest fear about the modern world – and the potential damage it’s doing to her kids.

Carlson was born in Anoka, Minnesota, on June 21, 1966. She was the class valedictorian in 1984 at Anoka High School. The now 52-year-old developed an interest in music at a young age after taking up the violin.

As a child, she took part in and won several competitions in the instrument both locally and nationally. When she was in the eighth grade, Carlson performed a solo with the Minnesota Orchestra. She also studied at the esteemed Aspen Music Festival and School for five summers.

