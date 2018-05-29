Guy Fieri’s Road To Success Has Been Rough – And What The TV Personality Has Endured Is Eye-Opening

ADVERTISEMENT

Guy Fieri is one of the most likable guys in the food industry. He's charismatic, wacky, seemingly uncontroversial and wildly entertaining. Right now, he's at the top of his game, too, with producer or star credits on multiple shows and a stake in numerous restaurants around the world. Fieri's life is thrilling, then, but it hasn't always been easy. Indeed, there has been many a setback on his bumpy road to success.

Fieri has always been a family man. In 1993 he met a woman called Lori at one of his restaurants, and they married in 1995. The couple have two sons: Hunter, born in 1996, and Ryder, who came along in 2005. It was Lori who convinced her husband, a talented cook and restaurateur, to audition for a show on the Food Network.

And so Fieri appeared on and won the second season of The Next Food Network Star in April 2006. The show’s title couldn’t have been more apt as a few months later Fieri had his own six-episode show, Guy’s Big Bite. To many viewers, his down-to-earth presenting style was something new and exciting.

