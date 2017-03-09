Gwen Stefani’s $35 Million Beverly Hills Mansion Really Is The Sweetest Escape

She may have fantasized about occupying “Hollywood mansions” in her music, but Gwen Stefani actually owns some jaw-dropping pads real life. And – with a sweet $35 million Beverly Hills house to her name – we’d say this “Rich Girl” singer is way beyond living the dream.
From the outside alone, this mansion is enough to make a house hunter’s eyes water. The estate, which is set high atop a ridge in California’s San Fernando Valley, offers impressive vistas of the surrounding area. Indeed, the bright lights of Studio City can be seen from the front door.
Perhaps this is why Stefani and her then-husband Gavin Rossdale purchased the property back in 2006. Plus, with her second solo album The Sweet Escape racing towards platinum status, it seemed the perfect time for Stefani to “settle down.” And – owing to its then-minuscule $13.25 million price tag – how could she refuse this glorious estate?
