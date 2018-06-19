Gwyneth Paltrow Shared A Rare Snap Of Her Daughter – And The Apple Hasn’t Fallen Far From The Tree

ADVERTISEMENT

When Gwyneth Paltrow's daughter turned 14, the actress wanted to mark the occasion. So she posted a rare photo of Apple on Instagram. And people couldn't believe how much the teen takes after her famous mom.

Paltrow is the daughter of actress Blythe Danner and the late Bruce Paltrow, who was a screenwriter. The 45-year-old made her screen debut in 1989 with an appearance in a movie her father was working on. It seems that she caught the acting bug, and it wasn’t long before she started landing bigger parts.

After appearing in Hook, Flesh And Bone and Se7en, Paltrow scored her first starring role. It was in the film adaptation of the Jane Austen novel Emma. Paltrow quickly became very in-demand and went on to win an Academy Award for her appearance in 1998’s Shakespeare In Love.

