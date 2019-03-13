Hailey Baldwin Has Revealed The Question She Asked Her Dad About Getting Married To Justin Bieber

ADVERTISEMENT

When Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin rekindled their romance in 2018, it didn’t take long for them to make it official. In fact, within just a few months, they had become a married couple. But when Baldwin tied the knot, there was an important question that she wanted to ask her father.

Baldwin came into the world in November of 1996 in the Arizona city of Tucson. She is the youngest daughter of Stephen Baldwin and his wife, Kennya, whose maiden name is Deodato. She has an older sister named Alaia – and comes from a famous family on both of her parents’ sides.

Believe it or not, Baldwin’s maternal grandfather is Eumir Deodato, a composer who is well-known in Brazil. And her father is one of four brothers who have all found success in Hollywood. Most famous among them is Alec Baldwin, who has starred in television shows such as 30 Rock and movies including The Departed and Malice.

