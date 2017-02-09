20 Handsome Celebrity Dads Whose Sons Are Even More Smokin’

Like father, like son – that’s how the saying goes. And it’s definitely the case with this hot list of 20 sexy celebrity dads and their beautiful male offspring. Plus, not only have these kids inherited their famous fathers’ gorgeous genes, but they’ve also picked up their skills and talents, too. In fact, there’s a whole new generation of smoking hot actors, musicians and models just waiting to fill their parents’ shoes. And, let’s face it, they’ll look great while they do it as well.
20. Patrick and Arnold Schwarzenegger
With that strong jawline and beefy physique, Patrick Schwarzenegger clearly takes after his film star/politician dad Arnie. And the actor and entrepreneur’s striking looks have caught the attentions of a bevy of famous and beautiful women – Taylor Swift, Miley Cyrus and model Abby Champion among them. If you want to see what all the fuss is about, then, his upcoming movie Midnight Sun ought to clue you in; it may even make you fall in love completely.
19. Rafferty and Jude Law
Looking as hot as your dad? It’s the, er, Law, for Rafferty. After all, given his blonde-brown locks and dazzling gaze, the 20-year-old definitely takes after his heartthrob actor dad Jude at first glance. Law junior is more likely to be found on a catwalk than a film set, though, with modeling stints for DKNY, Dolce & Gabbana and Hugo Boss all under his belt.
