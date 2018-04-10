Harry And Meghan Have Chosen Their Wedding Cake – And The Sweet Treat Is Breaking Royal Tradition

ADVERTISEMENT

Plans for the nuptials of Prince Harry and former actress Meghan Markle are well under way. Is it going to be the wedding of the year, if not the decade? Almost certainly. But it’ll be a little different from other royal weddings of recent years. The bride and groom are both strong-minded and confident people, and they want to do things their way, no matter what royal protocol they’re supposed to subscribe to. Even the cake is going to be a bit of a departure from the norm.

Ever since the wedding was announced, Royal Family fans have been in a flurry of excitement. Meghan and Harry have demonstrated time and time again just how in love they are. Their engagement photos showed them all cuddled up together and smiling happily. Another slight break from tradition, as royals don’t usually do public intimacy.

The nuptials will take place on May 19, 2018, at St George’s Chapel in London. A huge amount of people will most likely be watching. Not only is the official guest list large, but well-wishers are almost certainly going to crowd the streets in order to get a glimpse of the happy couple. And that’s not even counting the millions of people who will watch online or on TV.

