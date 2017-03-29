Harry Potter’s Viktor Krum Has Totally Transformed Himself, And You Might Not Even Recognize Him Now

Let’s face it, Harry Potter was full of teenage boys for teenage girls to drool over. There was Daniel Radcliffe as Potter himself, naturally. Then there was Rupert Grint as Ron, Tom Felton as Malfoy, Robert Pattinson as Cedric Diggory… the list goes on. But, don’t forget, there were plenty of girls (Hermione included!) who lusted after a slightly more mature gentleman. That would be Quidditch player Viktor Krum, a.k.a actor Stan Yanevski. And just wait ’til you see what he looks like now.
Stan Yanevski, whose full name is Stanislav Yanevski, was born in the capital city of Sofia in Bulgaria. Growing up, he actually had no interest whatsoever in acting. And, unlike most of his co-stars, he fell into the Harry Potter world almost completely by accident.
Yanevski was living in the U.K. at the time, a pupil at London’s Mill Hill School, where fellow Potter actor Harry Melling also studied. It was here a chance encounter changed Yanevski’s life forever. In fact, the film’s casting directors had come to the school to audition kids, but only drama students were allowed to try out.
