Harry Is Using His Wedding To Heal A Family Rift – But His Decision May Cause A Right Royal Upset

ADVERTISEMENT

The royals seem like a pretty close-knit bunch these days, but there are pariahs in their family as well. Still, with the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle fast approaching, now seems as good a time as any for Harry to extend the hand of friendship. But family problems are tricky enough to navigate even when the eyes of the entire world aren’t on you. And by attempting to mend the rifts in his family, Harry is taking rather a big risk.

For the past few years, Harry has been defying royal protocols somewhat. And nowhere is this more evident than in his relationship with Meghan Markle. Beautiful and accomplished she might be, but even just a few decades ago Harry may well have been forbidden to date Meghan. That’s because she is divorced – and technically the royal family should disown the practice.

ADVERTISEMENT

You see, Harry’s grandmother Queen Elizabeth II is head of the Church of England, an institution that believes divorce is forbidden in the eyes of God. This has caused big problems for the royal family in the past. In 1953 Princess Margaret wanted to marry Captain Peter Townsend, a divorced man. She was given a stark choice: her royal privileges, or him. In the end, the couple split.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT