Heather Matarazzo From The Princess Diaries Is Nearing 40 Now – And She’s Gorgeous In Real Life

The Princess Diaries may just be the ultimate makeover movie. In the beloved 2001 flick, shy, geeky teenager Mia Thermopolis, who’s played by Anne Hathaway, finds out that she’s the heir to an entire European kingdom. And naturally, she needs a glamorous, royally approved refashioning – both inside and out – before she can take the throne.

Of course, any about-to-be-princess needs a loyal best friend by their side. In Mia’s case, said pal is Lilly Moscovitz, who has no qualms with being herself in a school that’s full of popularity-seeking teens. And when actress Heather Matarazzo stepped into Lilly’s socially conscious – and eccentric – shoes, she was just 19 years old herself.

But a lot has happened since The Princess Diaries hit theaters nearly two decades ago. And Matarazzo has certainly come a long way since playing a dorky teenager. The 36-year-old actress is all grown up now, and she’s switched up her look – and career – so much that you may not even recognize her. Here’s what’s changed since Matarazzo’s lovable portrayal of Lilly and what she’s up to now.

