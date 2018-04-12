This Heiress Has Been Dating The Hot Felon – And A Rumor Has Emerged About The Unconventional Couple

ADVERTISEMENT

In 2014, a criminal mugshot went viral across the internet. It was for an unusual reason: the guy in it was really, really hot. So hot, in fact, that people didn’t really care about his violent history. His name was Jeremy Meeks, and now he’s a model who’s dating a reality TV star, Chloe Green. Chloe’s father, disgraced billionaire Sir Philip Green, commands a vast fortune that one day might be hers. It all sounds like the plot of a movie, but it’s very much true. And recently there’s been another twist in the tale.

Chloe Green was one of the stars of Made in Chelsea, a show chronicling the life of rich and beautiful Londoners. She joined the show in 2011 and quickly made a name for herself with all the drama going on in her life. First she dated Ollie Locke, a nightclub host who later came out as gay. Then after leaving the show she hooked up with Marc Anthony, Jennifer Lopez’s ex-husband.

ADVERTISEMENT

Since Marc was 44 at the time, and Chloe was only 21, the couple met with a little controversy. But Chloe’s no stranger to that. Her father, Sir Philip Green, is an extremely controversial figure himself. The billionaire businessman has been dubbed “the British Donald Trump” by the media, and it’s certainly not a compliment.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT