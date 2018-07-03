This Heiress And Her Hot Felon Have Been Plagued By Rumors. Now They’ve Made A Massive Announcement

ADVERTISEMENT

Chloe Green’s parents are estimated to be worth nearly $5 billion, so it’s no surprise that her life happenings make headlines too. This was especially true of her relationship with a hot felon, with whom she made a huge announcement in June of 2018.

Green’s father is Sir Philip Green, who is the chairman of Arcadia Group, a retail company that owns Topshop. He and his wife, Tina, are worth around $4.9 billion dollars, a nearly unimaginable fortune that has allowed them to buy all of life’s finest things – three yachts and a private jet included.

When she was just six years old, Green and her parents left their home in London and put down roots in Monaco. For that, the family has received plenty of backlash, since their new residence meant they could avoid paying taxes on their business profits.

