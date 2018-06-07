Here’s All You Need To Know About Serena Williams And Alexis Ohanian’s Relationship

ADVERTISEMENT

Tennis star Serena Williams is recognizable to the entire world, but she’s generally kept her private life just that, private. When she announced her engagement to internet entrepreneur Alexis Ohanian in December 2016, everyone was surprised. Now the couple are married with a child, but not everyone knows the details of how they got together. When you learn them, your heart might just melt.

Serena Williams grew up in the spotlight. She began training in tennis at the age of just three and proved to be a prodigy. As she grew up, she and her sister, Venus, became two of the most talked-about people in the world of tennis and by 1999 Serena had pipped her sister to the post in the race to see who would win a Grand Slam first.

Serena ended up becoming an absolute superstar of her chosen sport. She is the current record-holder for having won more singles matches than any other woman; plus she, along wither her sister, holds 14 doubles Grand slams. In addition, she has four Olympic gold medals and also, of course, a lot of money – in 2017, she was the only woman listed on Forbes’ ranking of the highest paid sportspeople.

