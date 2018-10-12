Here’s Everything You Need To Know About Tiger Woods’ Girlfriend Erica Herman

ADVERTISEMENT

After a turbulent half-decade without a victory, golfing superstar Tiger Woods finally made headlines for all the right reasons in 2018 when he won the Atlanta Tour Championship. And his return to form after five years in the wilderness was credited to the love of one particular woman: Erica Herman. Here’s a look at everything you need to know about the girlfriend who helped turn the disgraced star’s fortunes around.

Born in Cypress, California, at the tail end of 1975, Tiger Woods developed a talent for golf at a young age and went on on to enjoy unprecedented success as a junior, college student and amateur. After leaving the amateur ranks aged 20, in 1997 he won his first major, the Masters, by a record-breaking 12 strokes. He reached number one in the world within twelve months of turning pro.

ADVERTISEMENT

Woods proved that his astonishing early success was no fluke by continuing to dominate the sport throughout the next decade. He left the U.S. Open field trailing in his wake in 2000 when winning the trophy by a record-breaking 15 shots. And perhaps most impressively of all, he held the top spot in the world rankings for an incredible 264 weeks. Then, after briefly relinquishing the position, he returned there for further 281.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT