Here’s How Your Favorite ’90s Pop Stars Have Changed Since Platform Sneakers Were A Thing

Have you been secretly pining for crop tops and mixtapes? Do you remember all too fondly the sounds of songs like “MMMBop” and “…Baby One More Time”? Well, take a step back in time to the era which gave us all those things and more, and let’s find out what the pop stars of the ’90s are up to these days.
20. Sarah McLachlan
Canadian singer Sarah McLachlan made her breakthrough in 1991 with the album Solace, and hit after hit followed. McLachlan’s life hasn’t always been easy, but every time she gets knocked down she bounces right back up. She’s a mom of two now and thankfully, she’s still making gorgeous music.
19. Ricky Martin
Ricky Martin was already a star in Mexico when the ’90s rolled around, but once he achieved international success with 1999’s “Livin’ la Vida Loca” he spawned something of a Latin pop revolution. Fast forward to today and Martin is now not just a music icon but a gay icon too, after he went public with his sexuality in 2010.
This Soldier Was Fighting Native Americans When He Discovered An Elaborate Ancient Lost City
After This 12-Year-Old Shaved His Head For Charity, A Scan Came Back With Devastating Results
20 Innocent-Looking Dogs Who’ve Been Found Guilty Of Unforgivable Crimes
This Young Boy May Look Innocent, But He Grew Into One Of History’s Most Infamous Serial Killers
After Mom Handed Her Daughter To A Stranger, She Heard Four Words That Chilled Her To The Bone
This Pregnant Mom Went To Visit Her Dying Daughter And Suddenly Felt A Pain In Her Stomach
Pioneers On The Edge of The American Frontier Really Did Live In These Astonishing Stump Houses
20 Toxic Behaviors That Could Cost You Your Friends And Relationships
20 Hidden References In Disney Movies That Even The Most Devoted Fans Didn’t Spot
After Mom Gave Birth To Identical Twins, She Witnessed A Troubling Scene In The Kitchen
20 Batman Facts That Even The Biggest ’60s TV Buffs Don’t Know
This Funeral Procession Was Headed To The Cemetery When The Family Spotted A Figure Following Behind