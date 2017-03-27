Here’s How Your Favorite ’90s Pop Stars Have Changed Since Platform Sneakers Were A Thing

ADVERTISEMENT

Have you been secretly pining for crop tops and mixtapes? Do you remember all too fondly the sounds of songs like “MMMBop” and “…Baby One More Time”? Well, take a step back in time to the era which gave us all those things and more, and let’s find out what the pop stars of the ’90s are up to these days.

20. Sarah McLachlan

Canadian singer Sarah McLachlan made her breakthrough in 1991 with the album Solace, and hit after hit followed. McLachlan’s life hasn’t always been easy, but every time she gets knocked down she bounces right back up. She’s a mom of two now and thankfully, she’s still making gorgeous music.

19. Ricky Martin

Ricky Martin was already a star in Mexico when the ’90s rolled around, but once he achieved international success with 1999’s “Livin’ la Vida Loca” he spawned something of a Latin pop revolution. Fast forward to today and Martin is now not just a music icon but a gay icon too, after he went public with his sexuality in 2010.

