Here’s How Delta Burke And Gerald McRaney Made Sure Their Marriage Survived Over 30 Years

ADVERTISEMENT

Long-term relationships can be incredibly rewarding, regardless of who you are. Gerald McRaney and Delta Burke can certainly attest to that, as they’re set to celebrate their 30th wedding anniversary in 2019. And at the 2017 Emmy Awards, the pair revealed the secret behind their lengthy marriage.

Born in August 1947, McRaney grew up in Collins, Mississippi, alongside his siblings Anne and Buddy. He started to develop a fondness for acting during his high school years, in fact, after an injury prevented him from playing sports. From there, the teenager signed up to the school’s drama club before taking the next step a few years later.

ADVERTISEMENT

Indeed, McRaney became a drama student at the University of Mississippi, as his aspirations continued to grow. The future star didn’t complete his degree at the college in the end, however, leaving his classes ahead of graduation. At that point, he found employment at a local theater company in New Orleans, Louisiana.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT